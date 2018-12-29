Queen Naija Bulls (born October 17, 1995), known professionally as Queen Naija, is an American vocalist/singer, songwriter, youtuber, and producer.

In December 2017, she self-released the song "Medicine"which is one of her most popular song. She was an unsigned social media star, but the song made a No. 45 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of April 10, 2018. In June 2018, she released her second single, "Karma", this time as a signed artist to Capitol Records. On its release day, the song reached #1 overall on the iTunes charts.