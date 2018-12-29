Queen Naija
Queen Naija
Queen Naija Bulls (born October 17, 1995), known professionally as Queen Naija, is an American vocalist/singer, songwriter, youtuber, and producer.
In December 2017, she self-released the song "Medicine"which is one of her most popular song. She was an unsigned social media star, but the song made a No. 45 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week of April 10, 2018. In June 2018, she released her second single, "Karma", this time as a signed artist to Capitol Records. On its release day, the song reached #1 overall on the iTunes charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
