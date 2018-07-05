Art BaronBorn 5 January 1950
Art Baron
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/198090a7-fb18-4e7a-9390-912afdccfeb0
Art Baron Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur John Baron (born January 5, 1950) is an American jazz trombonist. He also plays didgeridoo, conch shell, penny-whistle, alto and bass recorder, and tuba.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Art Baron Tracks
Sort by
Canon (Part 2)
Charles Mingus
Canon (Part 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqly5.jpglink
Canon (Part 2)
Last played on
Art Baron Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist