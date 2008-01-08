Billy RobertsSongwriter. Born 16 August 1936
Billy Roberts
1936-08-16
Billy Roberts Biography (Wikipedia)
William Moses "Billy" Roberts Jr. (born August 16, 1936, Greenville, South Carolina died October 07, 2017 Georgia USA) was an American songwriter and musician credited with composing the 1960s rock music standard "Hey Joe" (of which the best-known version is the hit by The Jimi Hendrix Experience).
Billy Roberts Tracks
Hey Joe
