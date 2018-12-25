Chrisette MicheleBorn 8 December 1982
Chrisette Michele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/197db30d-0886-41ad-908e-c9dd70e62739
Chrisette Michele Biography (Wikipedia)
Chrisette Michele Payne (born December 8, 1982), known professionally as Chrisette Michele, is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter. She won a Grammy Award for Best Urban/Alternative Performance in 2009 for her song "Be OK".
She was previously signed to Motown Records and Caroline/Capitol Records, but was dropped from her label in 2017. In the same year, she announced plans to release new music independently through her own label, Rich Hipster.
Chrisette Michele Tracks
Sort by
Angels We Have Heard On High
Kierra Sheard & Chrisette Michele
Angels We Have Heard On High
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angels We Have Heard On High
Performer
Last played on
Aston Martin Music (feat. Drake & Chrisette Michele)
Rick Ross
Aston Martin Music (feat. Drake & Chrisette Michele)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0438bwg.jpglink
Aston Martin Music (feat. Drake & Chrisette Michele)
Last played on
Lost Ones
JAY-Z
Lost Ones
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05xktp6.jpglink
Lost Ones
Last played on
Ah Yeah (feat. Musiq Soulchild & Chrisette Michele)
Robert Glasper
Ah Yeah (feat. Musiq Soulchild & Chrisette Michele)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh3h.jpglink
Ah Yeah (feat. Musiq Soulchild & Chrisette Michele)
Last played on
Still Dreaming (feat. Kanye West & Chrisette Michele)
Nas
Still Dreaming (feat. Kanye West & Chrisette Michele)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bql7l.jpglink
Still Dreaming (feat. Kanye West & Chrisette Michele)
Last played on
