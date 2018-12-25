Chrisette Michele Payne (born December 8, 1982), known professionally as Chrisette Michele, is an American R&B and soul singer-songwriter. She won a Grammy Award for Best Urban/Alternative Performance in 2009 for her song "Be OK".

She was previously signed to Motown Records and Caroline/Capitol Records, but was dropped from her label in 2017. In the same year, she announced plans to release new music independently through her own label, Rich Hipster.