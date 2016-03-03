Kamran InceBorn 6 May 1960
Kamran Ince
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mtq12.jpg
1960-05-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/197be4c0-3725-4a41-9172-1020edd2f5b0
Kamran Ince Biography (Wikipedia)
Kamran N. Ince (born May 6, 1960) is a Turkish-American composer. Ince in Turkish spelling is written İnce.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kamran Ince Tracks
Sort by
The Invasion
Kamran Ince
The Invasion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtq12.jpglink
The Invasion
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No.5: Galatasaray - 1st movement "Lyrics"
Kamran Ince
Symphony No.5: Galatasaray - 1st movement "Lyrics"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtq12.jpglink
Kamran Ince Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist