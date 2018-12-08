Chris NormanEnglish soft rock singer. Born 25 October 1950
Chris Norman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-10-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/197889a0-15b6-40bc-89b1-8859137bf823
Chris Norman Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Ward Norman (born 25 October 1950) is an English soft rock singer. Norman was the lead singer of Smokie, an English soft rock band from Bradford, which found success in Europe in the 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chris Norman Performances & Interviews
- Chris Norman - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03c8qcs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03c8qcs.jpg2015-12-20T17:07:00.000ZChris Norman, lead singer from Smokie popped by to share his memories of the decade.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03c8qj0
Chris Norman - My 70s
- Chris Norman chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g31lv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g31lv.jpg2013-09-03T17:18:00.000ZChris Norman - formerly of Smokie - talks about his new album and if he sounds like him!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01g31n0
Chris Norman chats to Steve Wright
Chris Norman Tracks
Sort by
Gypsy Queen
Chris Norman
Gypsy Queen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsy Queen
Last played on
Stumblin' In
Suzi Quatro
Stumblin' In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmqb.jpglink
Stumblin' In
Last played on
Another Night In Nashville
Chris Norman
Another Night In Nashville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Night In Nashville
Last played on
Stumblin' In
Chris Norman And Suzi Quatro
Stumblin' In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stumblin' In
Performer
Last played on
The Haggis /Catch And Kiss The Romp / Kissing Is Best Of All / Keep It Up...
Chris Norman
The Haggis /Catch And Kiss The Romp / Kissing Is Best Of All / Keep It Up...
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living Next Door To Alice [Live]
Chris Norman
Living Next Door To Alice [Live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Living Next Door To Alice [Live]
Last played on
Lovers and Friends [Live]
Chris Norman
Lovers and Friends [Live]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lovers and Friends [Live]
Last played on
Nova Scotia January; Waltz from Cape Breton
Chris Norman
Nova Scotia January; Waltz from Cape Breton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chris Norman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist