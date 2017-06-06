Alvar LidellBBC announcer/newsreader. Born 11 September 1908. Died 7 January 1981
Alvar Lidell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1908-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1975bf9c-4231-42c9-b9de-cb8847bdfad3
Alvar Lidell Tracks
Sort by
Tavener - The Whale Part 1
John Tavener
Tavener - The Whale Part 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
Tavener - The Whale Part 1
Last played on
The Whale (edited)
John Tavener
The Whale (edited)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
The Whale (edited)
Last played on
Pearl Harbour
Alvar Lidell
Pearl Harbour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pearl Harbour
Last played on
I'll walk beside you
Alvar Lidell
I'll walk beside you
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll walk beside you
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1969: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evnc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-01T23:15:19
1
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1967: Prom 06
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehj3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1967-07-27T23:15:19
27
Jul
1967
Proms 1967: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1952: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep44wh
Royal Albert Hall
1952-08-02T23:15:19
2
Aug
1952
Proms 1952: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist