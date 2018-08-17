Courteeners Biography (Wikipedia)
The Courteeners are an English indie rock band formed in Middleton in 2006 by Liam Fray (lead guitar/vocals), Michael Campbell (drums/backing vocals), Daniel "Conan" Moores (rhythm guitar) and Mark Cuppello (bass); the latter was replaced by the band's producer Joe Cross in 2015. They also tour with pianist Adam Payne, who has been featured on every album. In December 2012, the band dropped "The" from their name, continuing simply as "Courteeners".
They have released five studio albums: St. Jude (2008), Falcon (2010), Anna (2013), Concrete Love (2014) and Mapping the Rendezvous (2016); as well as several EPs and two DVD albums.
All the music and lyrics for the Courteeners' songs are written by the band's frontman Liam Fray. He claims that all of the songs he has written are about personal experiences.
- Courteenershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xyjz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xyjz.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Courteeners' set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05790ns
- Courteeners - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0462f77.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0462f77.jpg2016-09-27T22:59:00.000ZManchester's indie-rockers perform highlights from their four acclaimed albums.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0462nnb
