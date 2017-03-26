Johnny MarvinBorn 11 July 1887. Died 20 December 1944
Johnny Marvin
1887-07-11
Johnny Marvin Biography (Wikipedia)
John Senator Marvin (July 11, 1897 – December 10, 1944) was an early recording artist, starting in 1924 and covering a twenty-year period for many record labels.
Johnny Marvin Tracks
There's a rainbow round my shoulder
Johnny Marvin
There's a rainbow round my shoulder
Happy Days Are Here Again
Johnny Marvin
Happy Days Are Here Again
Happy Days Are Here Again
Performer
Painting The Clouds With Sunshine
Johnny Marvin
Painting The Clouds With Sunshine
Breezin' Along With The Breeze
Johnny Marvin
Breezin' Along With The Breeze
Breezin' Along With The Breeze
