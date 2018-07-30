Frank SinatraBorn 12 December 1915. Died 14 May 1998
Frank Sinatra Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Albert Sinatra (December 12, 1915 – May 14, 1998) was an American singer, actor, and producer who was one of the most popular and influential musical artists of the 20th century. He is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 150 million records worldwide. Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, to Italian Americans, Sinatra began his musical career in the swing era with bandleaders Harry James and Tommy Dorsey. Sinatra found success as a solo artist after he signed with Columbia Records in 1943, becoming the idol of the "bobby soxers". He released his debut album, The Voice of Frank Sinatra, in 1946. Sinatra's professional career had stalled by the early 1950s, and he turned to Las Vegas, where he became one of its best known residency performers as part of the Rat Pack. His career was reborn in 1953 with the success of From Here to Eternity, with his performance subsequently winning an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. Sinatra released several critically lauded albums, including In the Wee Small Hours (1955), Songs for Swingin' Lovers! (1956), Come Fly with Me (1958), Only the Lonely (1958) and Nice 'n' Easy (1960).
Simon Cowell talks to Jonathan Shalit about his love of Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack.
'I would hope Frank Sinatra would get through X Factor' Simon Cowell on his idol
Gary Copley charts the rise of Ol' Blue Eyes with the help of the Sinatra Society
100th Anniversary of Frank Sinatra
Radio 2 listener Nancy Garcia in New York city nominates Frank Sinatra for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2
Frank Sinatra is nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame
Frank Sinatra Tracks
It Was A Very Good Year
Young At Heart
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Come Fly With Me
We Wish You The Merriest
My Way
New York New York
Strangers In The Night
I Get A Kick Out Of You
I'll Be Seeing You
The Stars Will Remember, So Will I
Wait For Me
(Love Is) The Tender Trap
Let's Fall In Love
High Hopes
The Way You Look Tonight
Luck Be A Lady
French Foreign Legion
Life's A Trippy Thing
The Lady Is A Tramp
You Make Me Feel So Young
Too Marvellous For Words
All Or Nothing At All
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Love's Been Good To Me
I've Got You Under My Skin
They All Laughed
Theme From New York, New York
