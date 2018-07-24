Stephan Barratt-DueBorn 1 June 1956
Stephan Barratt-Due
1956-06-01
Stephan Barratt-Due Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephan Henrik Barratt-Due Jr. (born 1 June 1956 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian violinist, the son of violinist Stephan Henrik Barrat-Due (1919–1985) and Else Barratt-Due (b. Holst, June 1925).
Stephan Barratt-Due Tracks
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major
Johann Baptist Georg Neruda
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major
Concerto for horn or trumpet and strings in E flat major
String Quartet in F major (arr. for string orchestra)
Edvard Grieg
String Quartet in F major (arr. for string orchestra)
String Quartet in F major (arr. for string orchestra)
Holberg suite (Op.40), 'Rigaudon'
Edvard Grieg
Holberg suite (Op.40), 'Rigaudon'
Holberg suite (Op.40), 'Rigaudon'
Praeludium from the Holberg Suite
Oslo Camerata
Praeludium from the Holberg Suite
Praeludium from the Holberg Suite
Quartet for strings in F major [unfinished]. 2nd movt
Edvard Grieg
Quartet for strings in F major [unfinished]. 2nd movt
Quartet for strings in F major [unfinished]. 2nd movt
String Quartet in G minor, Op 27 (Romanze arr Ardal)
Edvard Grieg
String Quartet in G minor, Op 27 (Romanze arr Ardal)
String Quartet in G minor, Op 27 (Romanze arr Ardal)
