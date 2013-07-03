NietSlovene hardcore punk band. Formed 1983
1983
Niet is a former punk rock and hardcore punk band from Ljubljana, Slovenia. They were one of the most iconic and influential[citation needed] music groups of the Slovenian punk movement and the punk rock in Yugoslavia in general. The band was active from 1983 to 1988, from 1993 to 1994 and 2008 to 2017.
