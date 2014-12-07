Andrew (Andy) Findon is an English woodwind player. He was educated at Harrow County School and The Royal College of Music. He has been baritone saxophone and flute player in the Michael Nyman Band since 1980, and is also a member of The Home Service and Acoustic Earth. He is a Pearl Flutes International Artist and endorsee of Forestone reeds. He is the owner of the platinum flute built by Charles Morley in 1950 for Geoffrey Gilbert.

Apart from appearances on hundreds of other people's albums as a session player, he has written and recorded for EMI’s KPM, Made Up Music, and Inspired Music libraries and featured on solo panpipe CD’s for Virgin, Crimson and EMI.

Tracked was released on the “Quartz” label in 2005, and When The Boat Comes In in 2007.

In 2008, Findon transcribed and recorded Michael Nyman's "Yamamoto Perpetuo" for solo flute, an eleven movement, 37 minute work.

In August 2011 he released Density 21.5, an unaccompanied CD with the Nimbus Alliance record label. The Dancing Flute a CD of compositions for flutes and piano by pianist/composer Geoff Eales was released in May 2013 by Nimbus.