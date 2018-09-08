Constantin RégameyBorn 28 January 1907. Died 27 December 1982
Constantin Régamey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1907-01-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/196e97eb-ba27-4601-a08b-ec5a80d24fb5
Constantin Régamey Biography (Wikipedia)
Constantin Regamey (28 January 1907 – 27 December 1982) was a philologist, orientalist, musician, composer, and critic. He was a significant presence among intellectual and artistic circles in Warsaw during the 1930s and later a professor at the Universities of Lausanne and Fribourg.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Constantin Régamey Tracks
Sort by
Quintet for clarinet, bassoon, violin, cello and piano
Constantin Régamey
Quintet for clarinet, bassoon, violin, cello and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quintet for clarinet, bassoon, violin, cello and piano
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist