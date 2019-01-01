Any Given DayGerman metal band
Any Given Day
Any Given Day Biography (Wikipedia)
Any Given Day is a German metalcore band formed in 2012 in Gelsenkirchen. In 2016, the band recorded a song entitled "Arise" with singer and guitarist Matt Heafy of Trivium.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
