earthtone9
1998
earthtone9 Biography (Wikipedia)
Earthtone9 (stylized earthtone9) is a metal band hailing from Nottingham, UK. Their line-up on most of their major releases was Karl Middleton on vocals, Owen "Oz" Packard, Joe Roberts on guitar, David Anderson and Graeme Watts on bass and Simon Hutchby on drums (the latter replaced for their EP Omega by Alex Baker).
earthtone9 Tracks
Horizons End
Ghosts
Tide of Ambition
Evil Crawling I
