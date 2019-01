Earthtone9 (stylized earthtone9) is a metal band hailing from Nottingham, UK. Their line-up on most of their major releases was Karl Middleton on vocals, Owen "Oz" Packard, Joe Roberts on guitar, David Anderson and Graeme Watts on bass and Simon Hutchby on drums (the latter replaced for their EP Omega by Alex Baker).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia