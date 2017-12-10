Ahmad Ali Lewis (born October 12, 1975), simply known as Ahmad (often stylized AHMAD), is an American hip hop recording artist, songwriter, motivational speaker and author from Los Angeles, California. He is perhaps best known for the 1994 single "Back in the Day," a nostalgic song that became a fixture for nostalgia in hip-hop culture. Ahmad is also a former member and founder of the hip-hop fusion band 4th Avenue Jones.