AhmadUS rapper Ahmad Ali Lewis. Born 12 October 1975
Ahmad
1975-10-12
Ahmad Biography (Wikipedia)
Ahmad Ali Lewis (born October 12, 1975), simply known as Ahmad (often stylized AHMAD), is an American hip hop recording artist, songwriter, motivational speaker and author from Los Angeles, California. He is perhaps best known for the 1994 single "Back in the Day," a nostalgic song that became a fixture for nostalgia in hip-hop culture. Ahmad is also a former member and founder of the hip-hop fusion band 4th Avenue Jones.
Ahmad Tracks
Back In The Day
Back In The Day (Remix)
