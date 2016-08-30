DJ Nu‐Mark
Mark Potsic, better known by his stage name DJ Nu-Mark (born June 10, 1971), is an American hip hop producer and DJ. He is a member of Jurassic 5, as well as the owner of Hot Plate Records. He has collaborated with and produced for a variety of artists across different genres, including J-Live, Aloe Blacc, Charles Bradley, and Bumpy Knuckles, among others.
In 2004, the Hands On mixtape was released on Sequence Records. In 2012, DJ Nu-Mark released the album titled Broken Sunlight on Hot Plate Records. In 2014, Slimkid3 & DJ Nu-Mark, his collaborative album with Slimkid3, was released on Delicious Vinyl.
Oya' Indebure (feat. Laudir de Oliveira)
I Know, Didn't I
Times Is Rough Ft. Tiron
The Fever feat. A Skills
Bad Luck Blues
