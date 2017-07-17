Tab BenoitBorn 17 November 1967
Tab Benoit
1967-11-17
Tab Benoit (born November 17, 1967) is an American blues guitarist, musician, and singer. His playing combines a number of blues styles, primarily Delta blues. He plays a Fender Telecaster Thinline electric guitar and writes his own musical compositions. Benoit graduated from Vandebilt Catholic High School in Houma, Louisiana in May 1985. In 2003, he formed "Voice of the Wetlands," an organization promoting awareness of coastal wetlands preservation.
A Whole Lotta Soul
Tab Benoit
A Whole Lotta Soul
A Whole Lotta Soul
Don't Make No Sense
Tab Benoit
Don't Make No Sense
Don't Make No Sense
Stack-A-Lee
Tab Benoit
Stack-A-Lee
Stack-A-Lee
One Foot In The Bayou
Tab Benoit
One Foot In The Bayou
One Foot In The Bayou
You Got What I Want (Live)
Tab Benoit
You Got What I Want (Live)
You Got What I Want (Live)
In It To Win It
Tab Benoit
In It To Win It
In It To Win It
Medicine
Tab Benoit
Medicine
Medicine
Tab Benoit
Long Lonely Bayou
Long Lonely Bayou
Tab Benoit
Broke and Lonely
Broke and Lonely
