John JohnsonEnglish composer, fl. 1579. Died 1594
John Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19674115-4b4c-478e-bf6b-2826bf82f571
John Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
John Johnson (c. 1545 – 1594) was an English lutenist, composer of songs and lute music, attached to the court of Queen Elizabeth I. He was the father of the lutenist and composer Robert Johnson.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Johnson Tracks
Sort by
Walsingham
John Johnson
Walsingham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walsingham
Last played on
'Queen's Treble': A Dump
John Johnson
'Queen's Treble': A Dump
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
'Queen's Treble': A Dump
Last played on
Quadro Pavan
John Johnson
Quadro Pavan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quadro Pavan
Performer
Last played on
Greensleeves
John Johnson
Greensleeves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Greensleeves
Last played on
Greensleeves
John Johnson
Greensleeves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greensleeves
Ensemble
Last played on
The Delight Pavan - Galliard to Delight Pavan
John Johnson
The Delight Pavan - Galliard to Delight Pavan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Delight Pavan - Galliard to Delight Pavan
Last played on
The New Hunt is up
Paul ODette, John Johnson & Jakob Lindberg
The New Hunt is up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
The New Hunt is up
Last played on
Tinternell for 2 lutes
John Johnson
Tinternell for 2 lutes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tinternell for 2 lutes
Last played on
The New Hunt is up
John Johnson
The New Hunt is up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The New Hunt is up
Last played on
"Queen's Treble", A Dump; Greensleeves
John Johnson
"Queen's Treble", A Dump; Greensleeves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
"Queen's Treble", A Dump; Greensleeves
Last played on
The Quandrone Pavene
John Johnson
The Quandrone Pavene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Quandrone Pavene
Last played on
Greensleeves
John Johnson
Greensleeves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greensleeves
Last played on
John Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist