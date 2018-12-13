Steps Biography (Wikipedia)
Steps are a British dance-pop group consisting of Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian "H" Watkins. Steps were formed in May 1997 by Tim Byrne, Barry Upton and Steve Crosby and released four studio albums, three compilation albums and seventeen singles. Their music has a 1990s dance-pop sound. Their name was based on a marketing premise: that each of their music videos were to be choreographed, and the dance steps were included in the sleeve with most of their singles.
Steps achieved a series of charting singles between 1997 and 2001 including two number-one singles in the UK (one a double A-side), two number-one albums in the UK, 14 consecutive top 5 singles in the UK and a string of hits throughout Europe. The group has sold over 20 million records worldwide in addition to acquiring a BRIT Award nomination in 1999 for Best Newcomer while supporting Britney Spears on tour the same year. When H & Claire departed, the group disbanded on 26 December 2001. Their penultimate single reached number five in the UK charts while their final album of greatest hits, Gold (2001), was the group's second number-one album in the UK.
Steps: "Back in the day it was like a massive family, we had to share dressing rooms with S Club or 5ive or B*Witched"
