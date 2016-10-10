Daz DillingerUS rapper Delmar Arnaud. Born 25 May 1973
Daz Dillinger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1964d560-1e82-4879-bd6e-3cbfb7dba01e
Daz Dillinger Biography (Wikipedia)
Delmar Drew Arnaud (born May 23, 1973) better known by his stage name Daz Dillinger (formerly Dat Nigga Daz), is an American rapper and record producer from Long Beach, California. Dillinger is best known for his membership of the hip hop duo Tha Dogg Pound, alongside Kurupt, as well as his work with Death Row.
Got My Mind Made Up (feat. Daz Dillinger, Redman, Kurupt & Method Man)
2Pac
Got My Mind Made Up (feat. Daz Dillinger, Redman, Kurupt & Method Man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06gmrv5.jpglink
Got My Mind Made Up (feat. Daz Dillinger, Redman, Kurupt & Method Man)
Last played on
Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto (feat. Daz Dillinger, Tray Deee, Nate Dogg & Bad Azz)
Snoop Dogg
Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto (feat. Daz Dillinger, Tray Deee, Nate Dogg & Bad Azz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlzy.jpglink
Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto (feat. Daz Dillinger, Tray Deee, Nate Dogg & Bad Azz)
Last played on
