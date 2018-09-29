Anthony GoldstoneBritish classical pianist and broadcaster. Born 25 July 1944. Died 2 January 2017
Anthony Goldstone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1944-07-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19645a27-a051-4688-9993-aa9f83aa7ba9
Anthony Goldstone Tracks
Mars, the Bringer of War (The Planets, Op 32)
Gustav Holst
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
The Running Set arranged for two pianos
Ralph Vaughan Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Berceuse (feat. Anthony Goldstone)
Caroline Clemmow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
4 Norwegian Dances Op 35 - Allegretto tranquillo e grazioso
Edvard Grieg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Piano Trio In E Flat: Opus 100 - Second Movement (Schuber)
Ralph Holmes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Planets: Mars; Venus
Gustav Holst
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
Symphony No. 5 In D Major arr. M Mullinar, ii. Scherzo
Ralph Vaughan Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Scherzo (Presto) from Symphony No. 5
Ralph Vaughan Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Neapolitan Song
Luigi Denza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Capriccio Espagnol (Op.34), Arr. For 2 Pianos [orig. Orch]
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Chinese Folk-Song: Song of the Crab-fisher
Ronald Stevenson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
12 Equisses
Reinhold Moritzevich Glière
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
6 Preludes for piano, Op.23
Lennox Berkeley & Anthony Goldstone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Péons (Essais sur des rythmes oubliés)
Anton Stepanovich Arensky & Anthony Goldstone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
6 Polonaises D.824 for piano duet
Franz Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Symphony no. 4 in F minor Op.36: 3rd mvt; Scherzo (Pizzicato ostinato) ..
Anthony Goldstone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Sigurd Jorsalfar - suite Op.56 - Homage March
Edvard Grieg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Concerto in A minor Op.16 for piano and orchestra
Edvard Grieg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Quartet In C Major Woo.36`3 For Piano And Strings
Anthony Goldstone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
The Seamstress (feat. Anthony Goldstone)
Modest Mussorgsky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Mars from The Planets arr. for 2 pianos (feat. Caroline Clemmow)
Anthony Goldstone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
Rigoletto - paraphrase de concert S.434 for piano [after Verdi]
Anthony Goldstone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
3rd movement; Scherzo (Pizzicato ostinato) (Allegro)
Anthony Goldstone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
The Nightingale
Aleksandr Alyabyev arr.Brahms, Anthony Goldstone & Caroline Clemmow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Antar Symphony No.2 Op.9 (feat. Anthony Goldstone & Caroline Clemmow)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kjtq2.jpglink
Sonata in C, KV 521 for piano duet (feat. Caroline Clemmow)
Anthony Goldstone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Reverie tzigane
Augusta Holmes & Anthony Goldstone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efmn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1981-07-18T23:46:25
18
Jul
1981
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1976: Prom 56 - Last Night of the Proms 1976
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecv9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1976-09-11T23:46:25
11
Sep
1976
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1973: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e23d4f
Royal Albert Hall
1973-09-04T23:46:25
4
Sep
1973
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 27
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emhn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-21T23:46:25
21
Aug
1971
Royal Albert Hall
