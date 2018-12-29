The Handsome FamilyFormed 1993
The Handsome Family
The Handsome Family is an alternative country and Americana duo consisting of husband and wife Brett and Rennie Sparks formed in Chicago, Illinois, and currently based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. They are perhaps best known for their song "Far from Any Road" from the album Singing Bones, which was used as the main title theme for the first season of HBO's 2014 crime drama True Detective. The band's 10th album, Unseen, was released on September 16, 2016, the first new release on the band's own label and through long-time label Loose in Europe.
Weightless Again
The Woman Downstairs
When That Helicopter Comes
Far From Any Road
So Much Wine
June Bugs - 6Music Session 25/09/2009
Down in the Ground
Arlene
The Silver Light
My Sister's Tiny Hands (6 Music Session, 14th May 2014)
Weightless Again (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 14 May 2014)
Gold
Frogs (6 Music Session, 50 May 2013)
Woodpecker (6 Music Session, 50 May 2013)
Glow Worm (6 Music Session, 50 May 2013)
Back In My Day
Famous Blue Raincoat
Faraway Eyes
The Bottomless Hole
A Beautiful Thing
The Blizzard
Cold, Cold, Cold
The Sea Rose
