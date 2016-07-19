FoxesAustralian emo rock band. Formed November 2010
Foxes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/195d3790-a5d5-4302-aac8-b3c88321cc77
Foxes Tracks
Sort by
Better Love
Foxes
Better Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033982j.jpglink
Better Love
Last played on
Better Love
Foxes
Better Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Better Love
Last played on
Foxes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
When Ellie Goulding crashes your karaoke party
-
Tove Lo
-
'Hi this is Chris Martin from the British band Coldplay' - Tove Lo on her very cool email inbox!
-
Ellie Goulding - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Ellie Goulding - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
-
Ellie Goulding needs to finish her vocals for Calvin Harris
-
Ellie Goulding in conversation with Jo Whiley
-
Marina and the Diamonds in the studio
-
Ellie Goulding Live in Session
Back to artist