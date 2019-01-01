Sergio CammariereBorn 15 November 1960
Sergio Cammariere
Sergio Cammariere Biography (Wikipedia)
Sergio Cammariere (born November 15, 1960 in Crotone, Italy) is an Italian jazz singer/songwriter. He has released seven albums.
