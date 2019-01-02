Saint RaymondBorn 30 March 1995
Callum Burrows (born 30 March 1995), known professionally as Saint Raymond, is a singer-songwriter from Nottingham. He has released one album, four EPs and a number of singles.
Upcoming Events
1
Mar
2019
Saint Raymond
Patterns, Brighton, UK
2
Mar
2019
Saint Raymond
The Garage, London, UK
6
Mar
2019
Saint Raymond
Thekla, Bristol, UK
7
Mar
2019
Saint Raymond
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T23:31:25
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/a9d6v2
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T23:31:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021w2mv.jpg
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3g9r/acts/aqwg9r
Glasgow
2014-05-24T23:31:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01zqvdr.jpg
24
May
2014
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2014
Glasgow
Live Lounge: Saint Raymond
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efvmxj
BBC Broadcasting House
2014-05-11T23:31:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01yy6pg.jpg
11
May
2014
Live Lounge: Saint Raymond
BBC Broadcasting House
Zane Lowe Sessions: Saint Raymond
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exj8q9
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2014-01-15T23:31:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q0fth.jpg
15
Jan
2014
Zane Lowe Sessions: Saint Raymond
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
