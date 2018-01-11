Hermann Löhr (26 October 1871 – 6 December 1943) was an English composer.

He was born in Plymouth, son of Frederic Nicholls Löhr (1844–1888), a composer of songs. He studied at the Royal Academy of Music, studying piano with Walter Cecil Macfarren and hamony and counterpoint with Frederick Corder. At the academy he won the Charles Lucas medal for composition.

He became famous as the composer of music for many songs. Among notable songs are "Chorus, Gentlemen!" (words by Mark Ambient), "Where my Caravan has Rested" and "The Little Irish Girl" (both with words by Edward Teschemacher), and "Little Grey Home in the West" (words by D. Eardley-Wilmot).

Löhr died in Tunbridge Wells in 1943.