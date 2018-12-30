Admiral FallowFormed 2007
Admiral Fallow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqzsh.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1955e302-1c18-4e95-8f48-2a7c8b6a6604
Admiral Fallow Biography (Wikipedia)
Admiral Fallow are a Scottish musical group formed in 2007 by singer-songwriter Louis Abbott and based in Glasgow. They were originally named Brother Louis Collective. The band's first album, Boots Met My Face, was released worldwide in 2011. Their song "Squealing Pigs" was used on NBC's Chuck and was performed live on the BBC's Hogmanay Live 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Admiral Fallow Tracks
Sort by
Where Does It All Come From?
Gareth Williams
Where Does It All Come From?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
Where Does It All Come From?
Ensemble
Last played on
First Night
Gareth Williams
First Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
First Night
Ensemble
Last played on
Beetle In The Box
Admiral Fallow
Beetle In The Box
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
Beetle In The Box
Last played on
Subbuteo
Admiral Fallow
Subbuteo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
Subbuteo
Last played on
Isn't This World Enough??
Admiral Fallow
Isn't This World Enough??
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
Isn't This World Enough??
Last played on
Taste The Coast
Admiral Fallow
Taste The Coast
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jtxbr.jpglink
Taste The Coast
Last played on
The Paper Trench
Admiral Fallow
The Paper Trench
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
The Paper Trench
Last played on
An Open Door
Distant Voices
An Open Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
An Open Door
Last played on
Squealing Pigs
Admiral Fallow
Squealing Pigs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
Squealing Pigs
Last played on
Evangeline
Admiral Fallow
Evangeline
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02kckk6.jpglink
Evangeline
Last played on
Salt
Admiral Fallow
Salt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
Salt
Last played on
Dead Against Smoking
Admiral Fallow
Dead Against Smoking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
Isn't This World Enough? (Radio Edit)
Admiral Fallow
Isn't This World Enough? (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
Brother
Admiral Fallow
Brother
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
Brother
Last played on
Guest of the Government
Admiral Fallow
Guest of the Government
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
Guest of the Government
Last played on
The Way You Were Raised
Admiral Fallow
The Way You Were Raised
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzsh.jpglink
The Way You Were Raised
Last played on
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8phn3/acts/a4w5q9
Strathallan Castle
2015-07-12T22:42:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vwfyb.jpg
12
Jul
2015
T in the Park: 2015
Strathallan Castle
T in the Park: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxzp6/acts/axp5d4
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-08T22:42:07
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00vvqm8.jpg
8
Jul
2012
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
Admiral Fallow Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist