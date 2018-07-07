Niatia Jessica Kirkland (born October 4, 1989), better known by her stage name Lil Mama, is an American Rapper, Singer, Actress, Songwriter, Dancer, Model and Motivational Speaker from Brooklyn, New York. Lil Mama has served as a talent show judge at nineteen for seven seasons on America's Best Dance Crew, becoming one the youngest judges on television in history. She experienced top 10 Billboard placement with the release of her debut album, VYP (Voice of the Young People), which spawned the hit single "Lip Gloss", earning her two Teen Choice Awards and Monster Single of the Year nominations. Lil Mama has sold over 1 million records worldwide. She was also cast for the role of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, in the VH1 biographical film CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, which aired in October 2013. After the success of the film, Lil Mama joined TLC (group) to give a tribute to the late Left Eye at the 2013 American Music Awards carrying oit her verses. Lil Mama has modeled for Fashion Bomb and Galore (Magazine). She has become a household a household name.