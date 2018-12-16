Jackie DeShannonBorn 21 August 1944
Jackie DeShannon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv60.jpg
1944-08-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/194e5e92-0f2d-4d81-b5b9-c5f18d9edd59
Jackie DeShannon Biography (Wikipedia)
Jackie DeShannon (born August 21, 1941) is an American singer-songwriter with a string of hit song credits from the 1960s onwards, as both singer and composer. She was one of the first female singer-songwriters of the rock 'n' roll period. She is best known as the singer of "What the World Needs Now Is Love" and "Put a Little Love in Your Heart" and, as the composer of "When You Walk in the Room" and "Bette Davis Eyes," which were hits for The Searchers and Kim Carnes, respectively. Since 2009, DeShannon has been an entertainment broadcast correspondent reporting Beatles band members' news for the radio program Breakfast with the Beatles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jackie DeShannon Tracks
Sort by
Put A Little Love In Your Heart
Jackie DeShannon
Put A Little Love In Your Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv60.jpglink
Put A Little Love In Your Heart
Last played on
Bette Davis Eyes
Jackie DeShannon
Bette Davis Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv60.jpglink
Bette Davis Eyes
Last played on
What The World Needs Now
Jackie DeShannon
What The World Needs Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv60.jpglink
What The World Needs Now
Last played on
What The World Needs Now Is Love
Jackie DeShannon
What The World Needs Now Is Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv60.jpglink
What The World Needs Now Is Love
Last played on
Laurel Canyon
Jackie DeShannon
Laurel Canyon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv60.jpglink
Laurel Canyon
Last played on
When You Walk In The Room
Jackie DeShannon
When You Walk In The Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv60.jpglink
Buddy
Jackie DeShannon
Buddy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv60.jpglink
Buddy
Last played on
I Let Go Completely
Jackie DeShannon
I Let Go Completely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv60.jpglink
I Let Go Completely
Last played on
The Prince
Jackie DeShannon
The Prince
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv60.jpglink
The Prince
Last played on
Dont Turn Your Back On Me
Jackie DeShannon
Dont Turn Your Back On Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv60.jpglink
You Won't Forget Me
Jackie DeShannon
You Won't Forget Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv60.jpglink
You Won't Forget Me
Last played on
Breakaway
Jackie DeShannon
Breakaway
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv60.jpglink
Breakaway
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jackie DeShannon
Jackie DeShannon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist