ਰਾਜ ਬਰਾੜBorn 3 January 1972. Died 31 December 2016
ਰਾਜ ਬਰਾੜ
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972-01-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/194a5a76-f3dd-4d74-b1ce-25494533e09e
ਰਾਜ ਬਰਾੜ Biography (Wikipedia)
Raj Brar (Punjabi: ਰਾਜ ਬਰਾੜ; 3 January 1969 – 31 December 2016) was a Punjabi singer, actor, lyricist and music director. He was best known for his 2008 hit album Rebirth. He made his acting debut in the 2010 film Jawani Zindabad, And he has just completed the shooting of his upcoming movie before his death'. Brar died on 31 December 2016 aged 44.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
ਰਾਜ ਬਰਾੜ Tracks
Sort by
Husan
ਰਾਜ ਬਰਾੜ
Husan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Husan
Last played on
Panjaban
ਰਾਜ ਬਰਾੜ
Panjaban
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Panjaban
Last played on
ਰਾਜ ਬਰਾੜ Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist