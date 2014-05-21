Raj Brar (Punjabi: ਰਾਜ ਬਰਾੜ; 3 January 1969 – 31 December 2016) was a Punjabi singer, actor, lyricist and music director. He was best known for his 2008 hit album Rebirth. He made his acting debut in the 2010 film Jawani Zindabad, And he has just completed the shooting of his upcoming movie before his death'. Brar died on 31 December 2016 aged 44.