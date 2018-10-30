Jorge Duilio Lima Menezes (born March 22, 1942), is a Brazilian popular musician, performing under the stage name Jorge Ben Jor since the 1980s, though commonly known by his former stage name Jorge Ben. His characteristic style fuses samba, funk, rock and bossa nova with lyrics that blend humor and satire with often esoteric subject matter. Some of his hits include "Chove Chuva," "Mas Que Nada," "Ive Brussel," "Balança Pena," among others, and have been interpreted by artists such as Caetano Veloso, Sérgio Mendes, Miriam Makeba, and Marisa Monte.

Ben's broad-minded and original approach to samba led him through participation in some of Brazilian popular music's most important musical movements, such as bossa nova, Jovem Guarda, and Tropicália, the latter period defined by his albums Jorge Ben (1969) and Fôrça Bruta (1970). He has been called "the father of samba rock", by Billboard magazine. According to American music critic Robert Christgau, Ben and his contemporary Gilberto Gil were "always ready to go further out on a beat than the other samba/bossa geniuses".