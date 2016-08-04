The Chemical Brothers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdzt.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1946a82a-f927-40c2-8235-38d64f50d043
The Chemical Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chemical Brothers are an English electronic music duo composed of Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, originating in Manchester in 1989. Along with The Prodigy, Fatboy Slim, The Crystal Method, and fellow acts, they were pioneers at bringing the big beat genre to the forefront of pop culture. In the United Kingdom they have had six number one albums and 13 top 20 singles, including two number ones.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Chemical Brothers Performances & Interviews
- Tom and Ed from The Chemical Brothers chat to Zanehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0127zgr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0127zgr.jpg2012-12-06T20:00:00.000ZThe Chemicals discuss their Masterpiece, Dig Your Own Hole.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0127zyz
Tom and Ed from The Chemical Brothers chat to Zane
The Chemical Brothers Tracks
Sort by
The Salmon Dance
The Chemical Brothers
The Salmon Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzt.jpglink
The Salmon Dance
Last played on
Block Rockin' Beats
The Chemical Brothers
Block Rockin' Beats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btw44.jpglink
Block Rockin' Beats
Last played on
Hey Boy Hey Girl
The Chemical Brothers
Hey Boy Hey Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p027df3s.jpglink
Hey Boy Hey Girl
Last played on
Star Guitar
The Chemical Brothers
Star Guitar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwdy0.jpglink
Star Guitar
Last played on
Chemical Beats
The Chemical Brothers
Chemical Beats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzt.jpglink
Chemical Beats
Last played on
Free Yourself
The Chemical Brothers
Free Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q99fx.jpglink
Free Yourself
Last played on
Midnight Madness
The Chemical Brothers
Midnight Madness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzt.jpglink
Midnight Madness
Last played on
Get Yourself High
The Chemical Brothers
Get Yourself High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzt.jpglink
Get Yourself High
Last played on
Hanna vs Marissa
The Chemical Brothers
Hanna vs Marissa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzt.jpglink
Hanna vs Marissa
Last played on
Setting Sun
The Chemical Brothers
Setting Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw9dn.jpglink
Setting Sun
Last played on
Do It Again
The Chemical Brothers
Do It Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzt.jpglink
Do It Again
Last played on
The Boxer
The Chemical Brothers
The Boxer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzt.jpglink
The Boxer
Last played on
The Golden Path (feat. The Flaming Lips)
The Chemical Brothers
The Golden Path (feat. The Flaming Lips)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02cfhty.jpglink
The Golden Path (feat. The Flaming Lips)
Last played on
Life Is Sweet
The Chemical Brothers
Life Is Sweet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzt.jpglink
Life Is Sweet
Last played on
Swoon (Grafix Bootleg)
The Chemical Brothers
Swoon (Grafix Bootleg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzt.jpglink
Free Yourself (Paranoid London Remix)
The Chemical Brothers
Free Yourself (Paranoid London Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzt.jpglink
Free Yourself (Paranoid London Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Chemical Brothers
Upcoming Events
24
May
2019
Chemical Brothers, Hot Chip, Little Dragon, Danny Brown, Primal Scream, Spiritualized, Little Simz and Ibibio Sound Machine
Victoria Park, London, UK
21
Nov
2019
Chemical Brothers
First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
21
Nov
2019
Chemical Brothers
First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
22
Nov
2019
Chemical Brothers
Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
22
Nov
2019
Chemical Brothers
Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/a3vhj5
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-28T22:52:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vv9x7.jpg
28
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Creamfields: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewc5d4
Daresbury, Cheshire
2012-08-24T22:52:06
24
Aug
2012
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
Glastonbury: 2011
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eg49mb
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-25T22:52:06
25
Jun
2011
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 2000
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/er2mxj
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2000-06-23T22:52:06
23
Jun
2000
Glastonbury: 2000
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Glastonbury: 1998
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exwhzc
Worthy Farm, Pilton
1998-06-26T22:52:06
26
Jun
1998
Glastonbury: 1998
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest The Chemical Brothers News
The Chemical Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Fatboy Slim: "I need to smell and hear the audience"
-
DJ Darren Emerson chats to Nemone about Underworld, Superclubs, and 90s bangers!
-
Underworld
-
"It felt like a minor musical revolution" - Norman Cook looks back at the indie club scene of the '90s
-
"Autobiographical horror stories" - Underworld's Karl Hyde revists his 1994 self
-
'If your gonna bombard me I'm nicking it!' Karly Hyde on his diary of fragments
-
James Cracknell's motivational tunes
-
Underworld - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Norman Cook: “It upset so many people and I was happy to be a part of that”
-
'I really missed him' Underworld's Karl Hyde discusses his reunion with band member Rick Smith
Back to artist