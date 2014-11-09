EmigrateFormed 2005
Emigrate
2005
Emigrate Biography
Emigrate is a European alternative metal band based in New York City, led by German Richard Z. Kruspe, the lead guitarist of the Neue Deutsche Härte band Rammstein.
Eat You Alive
