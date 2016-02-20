Carmina Slovenica is one of the leading vocal institutions. Artistic director: Karmina Šilec. Carmina Slovenica is noted for its innovative programming which explores works from the forefronts of the contemporary music scene.

The CS ensemble has performed on stages worldwide – from Tokyo Metropolitan Art Space, Grand St. Petersburg Philharmonic Hall, St. Ann's Warehouse NY, Esplanade Singapore, Teresa Carreño Theatre Caracas, Hong Kong Cultural Centre, RadialSystem Berlin, San Francisco Symphony Hall to Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, Jahrhuderthalle Bochum, Théâtre de la Ville Paris, Auditorium Rome.

Carmina Slovenica has been invited to art events of the highest esteem such as the World Music Days (organized by the ISCM), Prototype Festival New York, Festival d’Automne á Paris, Moscow Easter Festival, Dresdner Musikfestspiele, Ruhrtriennale, the European Symposium on Choral Music (organized by the IFCM), Steirischer Herbst, Holland Festival, Polyfollia, America Cantat, Kunstenfestivaldesarts Brussels, Europa Cantat, Nuit de Choer Brusseless, KunstFestSpiele Herrenhausen, Lublin Theatre Confrontation Festival, Melbourne Festival, International Festival Beijing, Choir Olympics etc.