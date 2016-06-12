Timothy Dudley-Smith OBE (born 26 December 1926) is an English hymnwriter and a retired bishop of the Church of England.

Born in Manchester, England, he was educated at Tonbridge School and Pembroke College, Cambridge, before moving on to study theology at Ridley Hall. He was ordained deacon in 1950 and priest in 1951. Shortly afterwards, he became editor of Crusade magazine and ran a Boys' Club in Bermondsey, South London. He married Arlette in 1959. He served as Archdeacon of Norwich from 1973 to 1981 and as Bishop of Thetford from 1981 to 1991. He also served as President of the Evangelical Alliance.

Dudley-Smith is known as a writer of texts for hymns, including "Tell Out, my Soul". He is a member and honorary vice-president of the Hymn Society of Great Britain and Ireland. The Hymn Society in the United States and Canada has named him a "fellow". In 2003, he was appointed an OBE "for services to hymnody". In July 2009 he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Divinity degree by Durham University.