Cevanne Horrocks-HopayianBritish composer and singer. Born 1986
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
1986
Biography (Wikipedia)
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian is a British composer, singer, and harper. She is considered one of today's leading emerging composers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Nightingale, you sing my sorrow (from '1000 Songs')
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
Ser (Love)
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
Muted Lines
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
Orchestra
3 M'Lord
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
Stars And Stars
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
Omg
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
Big Ears
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
If I Could Say
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
We're Watching You
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
Clever Girl
Cevanne Horrocks-Hopayian
