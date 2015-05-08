Carmen LinaresBorn 1951
Carmen Linares
1951
Carmen Linares Biography (Wikipedia)
Carmen Linares is the stage name of Carmen Pacheco Rodríguez. Born in 1951 in Linares, Jaén Province, she is known as one of the finest flamenco singers in Spain.
She moved to Madrid with her family in 1965. Her professional career began in the dance company of Carmen Mora, and she made her first recording in 1970.
She was awarded Spain's Premio Nacional de Música for interpretation in 2001.
