Dalla was a band specialising in traditional Cornish music who were active from the late 1990s until about 2017. They were known mainly for their festival and concert performances, but until about 2013 also played music for Cornish Nos Lowen dance nights. After this, they used the name 'Skillywidden' when playing as a dance band. Skillywidden continues to be one of the main Nos Lowen dance bands.

Members play the clarinet, bouzouki, fiddle, viola, accordion and percussion. They sing in both Cornish and English.

Various members of Dalla formerly played in Bucca (a Cornish band named for the supernatural sea deities called Bucca), Sowena, Anao Atao and other bands. The music displays influences from these previous sounds. Dalla often appear with many additional instruments, which vary from event to event.