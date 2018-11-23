Sholom SecundaBorn 4 September 1894. Died 13 January 1974
Sholom Secunda (4 September [O.S. 23 August] 1894, Alexandria, Kherson Governorate, Russian Empire – 13 June 1974, New York) was an American composer of Ukrainian-Jewish descent.
Bei mir bist du Schön
B'rosh Hashono (Kol Nidre service)
Bei mir bist du schon (Jacob Jacobs, lyricist)
