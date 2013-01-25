Cameron BrownBorn 21 December 1945
Cameron Brown
1945-12-21
Cameron Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Cameron Langdon Brown (born December 21, 1945) is an American jazz double bassist known for his association with the Don Pullen/George Adams Quartet.
Stravinsky Variation
