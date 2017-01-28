iLoveMemphisBorn 25 January 1993
iLoveMemphis
1993-01-25
iLoveMemphis Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Colbert (born January 25, 1993) better known by his stage name iLoveMemphis, or iHeartMemphis, is an American rapper from Memphis, Tennessee. He is best known for his debut single "Hit the Quan" which peaked at number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100.
iLoveMemphis Tracks
Hit The Quan
Hit The Quan
Hit The Quan
Lean & Dabb
Lean & Dabb
Lean & Dabb
