Paul GrovesBorn 24 November 1964
Paul Groves
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-11-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/193158bc-2895-4ba1-b4a3-9d371fe72e63
Paul Groves Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Groves (born November 24, 1964 in Lake Charles, Louisiana) is an American operatic tenor. In 1991 he won the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and in 1995 he won the prestigious Richard Tucker Award. He has sung leading roles with major opera houses throughout the world, including the Boston Lyric Opera, De Nederlandse Opera, La Scala, the Los Angeles Opera, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera, the Paris Opera, the Salzburg Festival, the San Francisco Opera, the Santa Fe Opera, the Vienna State Opera, the Washington National Opera, the Grand Theatre Genève and the Welsh National Opera among others.
Paul Groves Tracks
The Dream of Gerontius (Praise to his name!....... Take me away - Angel's farewell)
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius (Praise to his name!....... Take me away - Angel's farewell)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Dream of Gerontius (Praise to his name!....... Take me away - Angel's farewell)
Last played on
Lulu - Act III
Alban Berg
Lulu - Act III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbc.jpglink
Lulu - Act III
Lulu - Act III
Persephone - a melodrama in three scenes
Igor Stravinsky
Persephone - a melodrama in three scenes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Persephone - a melodrama in three scenes
Choir
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
The Dream Of Gerontius Op.38 (Part 1 extract)
Edward Elgar
The Dream Of Gerontius Op.38 (Part 1 extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Dream Of Gerontius Op.38 (Part 1 extract)
Conductor
Last played on
The Apostles Op.49
Edward Elgar
The Apostles Op.49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Apostles Op.49
The Apostles Op.49
Quel silence...Dieux... from Iphigenie en Tauride
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Quel silence...Dieux... from Iphigenie en Tauride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Quel silence...Dieux... from Iphigenie en Tauride
Orchestra
Last played on
The Apostles
Jacques Imbrailo, Andrew Davis, Sir Edward Elgar, Nicole Cabell, Sarah Connolly, Paul Groves, Brindley Sherratt, Gerald Finley, The BBC Symphony Chorus & BBC Symphony Orchestra
The Apostles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Apostles
Performer
Last played on
The Apostles Op. 49 part 2 of 2
David Kempster, Jacques Imbrailo, Halle Children's Choir, Sir Edward Elgar, Rebecca Evans, Alice Coote, Paul Groves, Clive Bayley, Hallé Choir, London Philharmonic Choir, Hallé Orchestra & Sir Mark Elder
The Apostles Op. 49 part 2 of 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Apostles Op. 49 part 2 of 2
Performer
Last played on
The Apostles Op. 49 part 1 of 2
David Kempster, Jacques Imbrailo, Halle Youth Choir, Sir Edward Elgar, Rebecca Evans, Alice Coote, Paul Groves, Clive Bayley, Hallé Choir, London Philharmonic Choir, Hallé Orchestra & Sir Mark Elder
The Apostles Op. 49 part 1 of 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Apostles Op. 49 part 1 of 2
Performer
Last played on
Myrrha (1901) RAVEL DAY
Norah Amsellem, Marc Barrard, Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse, Maurice Ravel, Paul Groves & Michel Plasson
Myrrha (1901) RAVEL DAY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Myrrha (1901) RAVEL DAY
Performer
Last played on
Alcyone
Orchestre du Capitole de Toulouse, Mireille Delunsch, Maurice Ravel, Béatrice Uria-Monzon, Paul Groves & Michel Plasson
Alcyone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alcyone
Performer
Alcyone
Performer
The Dream of Gerontius Op.38 - Angel's farewell (Softly and gently)
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius Op.38 - Angel's farewell (Softly and gently)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Dream of Gerontius Op.38 - Angel's farewell (Softly and gently)
Last played on
They platted a crown of thorns (The Apostles, Op 48)
Edward Elgar
They platted a crown of thorns (The Apostles, Op 48)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
They platted a crown of thorns (The Apostles, Op 48)
Last played on
Alceste vers. French or Italian: Act 1 scenes 2 & 3
Anne Sofie von Otter
Alceste vers. French or Italian: Act 1 scenes 2 & 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbrt.jpglink
Alceste vers. French or Italian: Act 1 scenes 2 & 3
Last played on
Symphony No 9 - Choral - 4th movement
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No 9 - Choral - 4th movement
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No 9 - Choral - 4th movement
Last played on
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Mahler’s ‘Song of the Earth’
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4v4mb
Glasgow City Halls
2019-04-04T23:05:57
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p033dd25.jpg
4
Apr
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Mahler’s ‘Song of the Earth’
Glasgow City HallsBook tickets
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Mahler’s ‘Song of the Earth’ in Aberdeen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8c6gw
Music Hall, Aberdeen
2019-04-05T23:05:57
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02lnmhz.jpg
5
Apr
2019
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Mahler’s ‘Song of the Earth’ in Aberdeen
Music Hall, AberdeenBook tickets
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Elgar's The Apostles
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evhp5v
Barbican, London
2014-04-12T23:05:57
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qd53t.jpg
12
Apr
2014
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Elgar's The Apostles
19:30
Barbican, London
Proms 2013: Prom 45: Tippett – The Midsummer Marriage
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eznfxj
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-16T23:05:57
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0176dyp.jpg
16
Aug
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 45: Tippett – The Midsummer Marriage
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 37: Elgar – The Apostles
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4z9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-10T23:05:57
10
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 37: Elgar – The Apostles
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 25: Ives, Barber, Zimmermann & Tippett
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew5xj5
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-01T23:05:57
1
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 25: Ives, Barber, Zimmermann & Tippett
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2011: Prom 67: Beethoven – Missa Solemnis
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef3wrz
Royal Albert Hall
2011-09-04T23:05:57
4
Sep
2011
Proms 2011: Prom 67: Beethoven – Missa Solemnis
Royal Albert Hall
