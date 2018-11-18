Grigory Lipmanovich Sokolov (Russian: Григо́рий Ли́пманович Соколо́в) born April 18, 1950, is a Russian concert pianist. He is among the most esteemed of living pianists and is widely admired as a pianist of uncompromising technical perfection, visionary interpretations and broad repertoire, spanning composers from the baroque period such as Bach, Couperin or Rameau up to Schoenberg and Arapov. He regularly tours Europe (excluding the UK), and resides in Italy when he doesn't.