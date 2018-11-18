Grigory Sokolov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-04-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1928a9f4-7ce0-4c68-855c-85410c5d06a7
Grigory Sokolov Biography (Wikipedia)
Grigory Lipmanovich Sokolov (Russian: Григо́рий Ли́пманович Соколо́в) born April 18, 1950, is a Russian concert pianist. He is among the most esteemed of living pianists and is widely admired as a pianist of uncompromising technical perfection, visionary interpretations and broad repertoire, spanning composers from the baroque period such as Bach, Couperin or Rameau up to Schoenberg and Arapov. He regularly tours Europe (excluding the UK), and resides in Italy when he doesn't.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Grigory Sokolov Performances & Interviews
Grigory Sokolov Tracks
Sort by
Impromptu in A flat major, D.899 no.4
Franz Schubert
Impromptu in A flat major, D.899 no.4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Impromptu in A flat major, D.899 no.4
Last played on
Preludes Op.28 - No.21
Frédéric Chopin
Preludes Op.28 - No.21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Preludes Op.28 - No.21
Last played on
Ballade in D major, Op 10 No 2
Johannes Brahms
Ballade in D major, Op 10 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Ballade in D major, Op 10 No 2
Last played on
Piano Sonata No. 9, Op. 68 "Black Mass"
Alexander Scriabin
Piano Sonata No. 9, Op. 68 "Black Mass"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0j.jpglink
Piano Sonata No. 9, Op. 68 "Black Mass"
Last played on
Preludes for piano - 1, 3 & 4
Frédéric Chopin
Preludes for piano - 1, 3 & 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Preludes for piano - 1, 3 & 4
Last played on
Piano Sonata No 8 in B flat major, Op 84
Sergei Prokofiev
Piano Sonata No 8 in B flat major, Op 84
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Piano Sonata No 8 in B flat major, Op 84
Last played on
Prelude Op.23 No.4
Sergei Rachmaninov
Prelude Op.23 No.4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Prelude Op.23 No.4
Last played on
Russian Dance from Petrushka
Igor Stravinsky
Russian Dance from Petrushka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Russian Dance from Petrushka
Last played on
Three movements from Petrushka: I. Russian Dance
Igor Stravinsky
Three movements from Petrushka: I. Russian Dance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Three movements from Petrushka: I. Russian Dance
Last played on
Study in F minor, Op 25 No 2
Frédéric Chopin
Study in F minor, Op 25 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Study in F minor, Op 25 No 2
Last played on
Sonata No. 3 In F Minor Op.5 - finale
Johannes Brahms
Sonata No. 3 In F Minor Op.5 - finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Sonata No. 3 In F Minor Op.5 - finale
Last played on
Premier livre de pieces de clavecin 2. Les tendres plaintes
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Premier livre de pieces de clavecin 2. Les tendres plaintes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Premier livre de pieces de clavecin 2. Les tendres plaintes
Last played on
The Gentle Complaints; The Whirlwinds
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
The Gentle Complaints; The Whirlwinds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
The Gentle Complaints; The Whirlwinds
Last played on
Les Cyclopes (Pièces de clavecin)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Les Cyclopes (Pièces de clavecin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Cyclopes (Pièces de clavecin)
Last played on
Prelude No.12 in G sharp minor
Grigory Sokolov
Prelude No.12 in G sharp minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Prelude No.12 in G sharp minor
Last played on
Impromptu in C minor, D 899 No 1
Franz Schubert
Impromptu in C minor, D 899 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Impromptu in C minor, D 899 No 1
Last played on
Study in G flat major, Op 25 No 9
Frédéric Chopin
Study in G flat major, Op 25 No 9
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Study in G flat major, Op 25 No 9
Last played on
Poemes, Op 69 Nos 1 & 2
Alexander Scriabin
Poemes, Op 69 Nos 1 & 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0j.jpglink
Poemes, Op 69 Nos 1 & 2
Last played on
Partita No 2 in C minor for keyboard, BWV 826 (Rondeau and Capriccio)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita No 2 in C minor for keyboard, BWV 826 (Rondeau and Capriccio)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Partita No 2 in C minor for keyboard, BWV 826 (Rondeau and Capriccio)
Last played on
Preludes, Op 28
Frédéric Chopin
Preludes, Op 28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Preludes, Op 28
Study in F major, Op 25 No 3
Frédéric Chopin
Study in F major, Op 25 No 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Study in F major, Op 25 No 3
Study in G sharp minor, Op 25 No 6
Frédéric Chopin
Study in G sharp minor, Op 25 No 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Study in G sharp minor, Op 25 No 6
Study in A flat major, Op 25 No 1
Frédéric Chopin
Study in A flat major, Op 25 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Study in A flat major, Op 25 No 1
Diabelli Variations, Op 120
Grigory Sokolov
Diabelli Variations, Op 120
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Diabelli Variations, Op 120
Last played on
Rondo in G major, Op 51 No 2
Grigory Sokolov
Rondo in G major, Op 51 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Rondo in G major, Op 51 No 2
Last played on
Piano Sonata No 12 in F major, K 332
Grigory Sokolov
Piano Sonata No 12 in F major, K 332
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Sonata No 12 in F major, K 332
Last played on
Three Movements from Petrushka
Igor Stravinsky
Three Movements from Petrushka
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
Three Movements from Petrushka
Last played on
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Canon alla ottava)
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Canon alla ottava)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Canon alla ottava)
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Contrapunctus inversus 12 à 4)
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Contrapunctus inversus 12 à 4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Contrapunctus inversus 12 à 4)
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Contrapunctus 1)
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Contrapunctus 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 (Contrapunctus 1)
Piano Sonata No 2 in F major, K 280 (3rd mvt)
Grigory Sokolov
Piano Sonata No 2 in F major, K 280 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Sonata No 2 in F major, K 280 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Sonata No. 2 In B Flat Minor Op.35 For Piano - 4th movement; Finale (Presto)
Grigory Sokolov
Sonata No. 2 In B Flat Minor Op.35 For Piano - 4th movement; Finale (Presto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
24 Preludes Op.28 For Piano - selection
Grigory Sokolov
24 Preludes Op.28 For Piano - selection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
24 Preludes Op.28 For Piano - selection
Last played on
Piano Sonata No 2 in F major, K 280 (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Sonata No 2 in F major, K 280 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Sonata No 2 in F major, K 280 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Mazurka in A minor Op. 17 no. 4
Grigory Sokolov
Mazurka in A minor Op. 17 no. 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Mazurka in A minor Op. 17 no. 4
Last played on
Les Sauvages (Nouvelles suites de pièces de clavecin, Book 2)
Grigory Sokolov
Les Sauvages (Nouvelles suites de pièces de clavecin, Book 2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Les Sauvages (Nouvelles suites de pièces de clavecin, Book 2)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Grigory Sokolov
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec39rz
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-18T23:34:31
18
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1995: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/envrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1995-07-27T23:34:31
27
Jul
1995
Proms 1995: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Grigory Sokolov Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist