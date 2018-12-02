Mighty MysticBorn 11 November 1980
Mighty Mystic
1980-11-11
Kevin Mark Holness (born 11 November 1980), better known as Mighty Mystic, is a Jamaican born, Boston, Massachusetts-based reggae artist. He is the younger brother to current Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
Born in St Elizabeth, Jamaica, he moved to Boston at the age of nine with his family. He began performing as 'Mystic' and broke through with his 2006 single "Riding on the Clouds", which received radio airplay across the East coast of the US. His debut album Wake up the World (2010) included "Revolution", "Riding on the Clouds", "Original Love", and "Slipped Away", with appearances from Shaggy and roots rocker Lutan Fyah.
