MC Miker G & DJ Sven
MC Miker G & DJ Sven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19239ff0-f4c7-44e2-b265-13c83375491e
MC Miker G & DJ Sven Biography (Wikipedia)
MC Miker G & DJ Sven were a hip hop duo from the Netherlands. The duo consisted of Lucien Witteveen and Sven van Veen (DJ Sven). The 1980s saw the two launch "Holiday Rap" to international success. The song is a remixed version of Madonna's hit "Holiday" with additional rapping and an interpolation of the chorus of Cliff Richard's "Summer Holiday", produced and mixed by Ben Liebrand.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
MC Miker G & DJ Sven Tracks
Sort by
Holiday Rap
MC Miker G & DJ Sven
Holiday Rap
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Holiday Rap
Last played on
Playlists featuring MC Miker G & DJ Sven
MC Miker G & DJ Sven Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist