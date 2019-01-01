MC Miker G & DJ Sven were a hip hop duo from the Netherlands. The duo consisted of Lucien Witteveen and Sven van Veen (DJ Sven). The 1980s saw the two launch "Holiday Rap" to international success. The song is a remixed version of Madonna's hit "Holiday" with additional rapping and an interpolation of the chorus of Cliff Richard's "Summer Holiday", produced and mixed by Ben Liebrand.