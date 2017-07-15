Topper HeadonBorn 30 May 1955
Topper Headon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-05-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/19237b9f-2457-4eec-99f5-3166fc73fb4d
Topper Headon Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicholas Bowen "Topper" Headon (born 30 May 1955), known as "Topper" because of his resemblance to Mickey the Monkey from the Topper comic, is an English drummer, best known as the drummer of the punk rock band The Clash.
He joined The Clash in 1977 and his drumming skills were a vital part of the band. He was dismissed from the band in 1982 because of his drug use.
