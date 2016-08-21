I Prevail
2013
I Prevail is an American metalcore band formed in Southfield, Michigan, established in 2013. They released their debut EP Heart Vs. Mind on January 26, 2015. They gained popularity after posting a cover of Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" to YouTube on December 1, 2014. The cover was also featured on Fearless Records' Punk Goes Pop Vol. 6 as a bonus track. The band released their debut album on October 21, 2016, titled Lifelines.
Upcoming Events
14
Jun
2019
I Prevail, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Def Leppard, Tool, Rob Zombie, Slayer, Whitesnake, Die Antwoord, Slash, Lamb of God, Dream Theater, Trivium, Anthrax, Eagles of Death Metal, Underoath, Reel Big Fish, Opeth, Amon Amarth, Tesla, Our Last Night, The Amity Affliction, Whitechapel, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, State Champs, Skindred, Starset, Zebrahead, Carcass, Blackberry Smoke, Delain, Royal Republic, The Interrupters, Power Trip, Jinjer, Man With a Mission, Alien Weaponry, nothing, nowhere., Black Futures, Underside, Riding the Low and Bad Flower
Donington Park, Derby, UK
