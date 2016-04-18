Eliza Carthy
1975-08-23
Eliza Carthy Biography (Wikipedia)
Eliza Carthy, MBE (born 23 August 1975) is an English folk musician known for both singing and playing fiddle. She is the daughter of English folk musicians singer/guitarist Martin Carthy and singer Norma Waterson.
Eliza Carthy Performances & Interviews
"We had family meetings about whether to accept the award when the offer came in for my dad's MBE..."
2017-03-21
Eliza Carthy muses about the establishment recognising the labour of folk musicians
"We had family meetings about whether to accept the award when the offer came in for my dad's MBE..."
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band - The Fitter's Song / Love Lane
2017-02-02
Slow and low version of Ewan MacColl song segues into a blistering set of tunes.
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band - The Fitter's Song / Love Lane
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band - Hug You Like A Mountain
2017-02-01
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band perform live on The Quay Sessions from The CCA
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band - Hug You Like A Mountain
Eliza Carthy on the origins of folk classic Scarborough Fair
2016-11-09
Eliza Carthy on the origins and musical ownership of folk classic Scarborough Fair
Eliza Carthy on the origins of folk classic Scarborough Fair
Eliza Carthy speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
2015-10-17
Folk singer Eliza Carthy joins Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie on 6 Music.
Eliza Carthy speaks to Radcliffe and Maconie
Martin and Eliza Carthy - Ye Mariners All
2013-06-18
Eliza and Martin Carthy perform Ye Mariners All for Mastertapes at BBC Maida Vale Studios.
Martin and Eliza Carthy - Ye Mariners All
Martin and Eliza Carthy - Farewell Lovely Nancy
2013-06-18
Eliza and Martin Carthy perform Farewell Lovely Nancy for Mastertapes at Maida Vale.
Martin and Eliza Carthy - Farewell Lovely Nancy
Eliza Carthy - London So Fair
2013-06-14
Eliza Carthy sings London So Fair from her Mercury-nominated album, Anglicana.
Eliza Carthy - London So Fair
Eliza Carthy Tracks
The Grey Cock
Eliza Carthy
The Grey Cock
The Grey Cock
Last played on
Great Grey Back
Eliza Carthy
Great Grey Back
Great Grey Back
Last played on
Down By The Riverside
Eliza Carthy
Down By The Riverside
Down By The Riverside
Last played on
The Gallant Hussar
Eliza Carthy
The Gallant Hussar
The Gallant Hussar
Last played on
Willow Tree
Eliza Carthy
Willow Tree
Willow Tree
Last played on
Shanty of the Whale
Norma Waterson
Shanty of the Whale
Shanty of the Whale
Last played on
The Widows Party
Norma Waterson
The Widows Party
The Widows Party
Last played on
Elfin Knight
Norma Waterson
Elfin Knight
Elfin Knight
Last played on
Strange Weather
Norma Waterson and Eliza Carthy
Strange Weather
Strange Weather
Performer
Last played on
Hug You Like A Mountain
Eliza Carthy
Hug You Like A Mountain
Hug You Like A Mountain
Performer
Last played on
Ukelele Lady/ If Paradise Is Half As Nice
Norma Watertson & Eliza Carthy
Ukelele Lady/ If Paradise Is Half As Nice
Ukelele Lady/ If Paradise Is Half As Nice
Performer
Last played on
Rivers and Railways
Eliza Carthy
Rivers and Railways
Rivers and Railways
Choir
Last played on
Rolling Sea
Eliza Carthy
Rolling Sea
Rolling Sea
Last played on
Mr Walker
Eliza Carthy
Mr Walker
Mr Walker
Last played on
Great Grey Back
Eliza Carthy
Great Grey Back
Great Grey Back
Last played on
The Pankhurst Anthem
Lucy Pankhurst
The Pankhurst Anthem
The Pankhurst Anthem
Last played on
Wildwood
Eliza Carthy
Wildwood
Wildwood
Last played on
Shanty Of The Whale
Norma Waterson
Shanty Of The Whale
Shanty Of The Whale
Last played on
Sweet If You Like
Eliza Carthy
Sweet If You Like
Sweet If You Like
Last played on
The Beast In Me
Norma Waterson
The Beast In Me
The Beast In Me
Last played on
The Elfin Knight
Norma Waterson
The Elfin Knight
The Elfin Knight
Last played on
Shallow Brown
Traditional
Shallow Brown
Shallow Brown
Last played on
Fade and Fall
Eliza Carthy
Fade and Fall
Fade and Fall
Last played on
The Pankhurst Anthem (Anthem only)
Lucy Pankhurst
The Pankhurst Anthem (Anthem only)
The Pankhurst Anthem (Anthem only)
Last played on
The Holly And The Ivy (Live on The Folk Show)
Eliza Carthy
The Holly And The Ivy (Live on The Folk Show)
The Fitter's Song (Folk Show session 20.12.17)
Eliza Carthy
The Fitter's Song (Folk Show session 20.12.17)
Jack Frost Proper (Folk Show session 20.12.17)
Eliza Carthy
Jack Frost Proper (Folk Show session 20.12.17)
The Holly and The Ivy (Folk Show session 20.12.17)
Eliza Carthy
The Holly and The Ivy (Folk Show session 20.12.17)
Fade and Fall (Love Not)
Eliza Carthy
Fade and Fall (Love Not)
Fade and Fall (Love Not)
Performer
Last played on
Good Morning Mr. Walker
Eliza Carthy
Good Morning Mr. Walker
Good Morning Mr. Walker
Last played on
Revolution - Radio 2 session 29/05/2011
Eliza Carthy
Revolution - Radio 2 session 29/05/2011
Revolution - Radio 2 session 29/05/2011
Last played on
Worcester City
Eliza Carthy
Worcester City
Worcester City
Last played on
Queen Caraboo
Martin Carthy
Queen Caraboo
Queen Caraboo
Last played on
Aleppo in the Sun as It Was (EAN REMIX)
Eliza Carthy
Aleppo in the Sun as It Was (EAN REMIX)
Aleppo in the Sun as It Was (EAN REMIX)
Performer
Last played on
You Know Me (feat. The Wayward Band & MC Dizraeli)
Eliza Carthy
You Know Me (feat. The Wayward Band & MC Dizraeli)
You Know Me (feat. The Wayward Band & MC Dizraeli)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Queen Caraboo
Trad.
Queen Caraboo
Queen Caraboo
Last played on
Rivers and Railways
Eliza Carthy
Rivers and Railways
Rivers and Railways
Choir
Last played on
Sleep on, Beloved
Trad., Waterson:Carthy, Norma Waterson, Martin Carthy & Eliza Carthy
Sleep on, Beloved
Sleep on, Beloved
Composer
Last played on
Hug You Like a Mountain
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band
Hug You Like a Mountain
Hug You Like a Mountain
Last played on
Cobbler's Hornpipe
Eliza Carthy
Cobbler's Hornpipe
Cobbler's Hornpipe
Last played on
John Barleycorn
Paul Weller
John Barleycorn
John Barleycorn
Last played on
The Devil In The Woman [SESSION VERSION]
Eliza Carthy
The Devil In The Woman [SESSION VERSION]
Upcoming Events
14
Feb
2019
Eliza Carthy
Cecil Sharp House, London, UK
29
Mar
2019
Eliza Carthy, Dave Delarre
The Ivy House, London, UK
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
2015-02-21T22:51:47
21
Feb
2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Tyneside
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
2015-01-26T22:51:47
26
Jan
2015
Celtic Connections: Celtic Connections 2015
CCA, Glasgow
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
2014-02-19T22:51:47
19
Feb
2014
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2014
Royal Albert Hall
